Two Men Arrested, Facing Several Charges

RED LAKE, ON – In an ongoing effort to ensure road safety, the Red Lake detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid multiple charges against two individuals following a traffic stop.

On the evening of June 23, 2023, at around 11:45 p.m., officers from the Red Lake OPP detachment initiated a traffic stop after noticing a violation of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) within Red Lake town limits.

Investigation Leads to Multiple Charges

The traffic stop soon escalated into a serious legal matter. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Pedro Fehr of Horndean, Manitoba, was under the influence of alcohol. Fehr was promptly arrested and charged with “Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)”.

During the same investigation, it was discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old Jacob Friesen of Leamington, had outstanding criminal charges and was in violation of his current release conditions. Friesen was subsequently charged with “Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to attend Court” and “Mischief Under $5,000”.

Penalties and Court Proceedings

Following the charges, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment were issued.

Fehr was released from custody and is slated to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on August 17, 2023. Friesen, however, was remanded into custody following a bail hearing.

Ensuring Road Safety

The OPP continues to uphold its commitment to road safety by identifying and apprehending impaired drivers. Public education about the dangers of impaired driving remains a key component of this strategy. If anyone suspects an individual of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, they are urged to immediately report it by calling 9-1-1.