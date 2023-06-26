THUNDER BAY – LIVING – With the Latin dance scene exploding both nationally as well as locally, Alessia Producciones is offering a first for Thunder Bay! Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at the DaVinci Centre.

Latin Night (Noche Latina), an evening of live Latin music, dance and entertainment.

The pre-event VIP reception will feature live music by Trio Los Laureles, a trio of guitarists, singing in three-part harmonies. Limited VIP tickets will be available. A variety of Finger foods, a complimentary sparkling beverage along with an express Latin dance lesson will form part of the pre-event cocktail reception.

The main event will feature Orquesta Son D’Arranke, a 12-piece Latin orchestra performing an evening of exciting Salsa, Bachata and Merengue music. In addition to live music, the evening will also see some of Thunder Bay’s finest Latin dancers entertain throughout the evening.

Ticket prices for the above are as follows:

$ 100.00 VIP (reserved seating)

$ 50.00 General Admission (non-reserved seating)

Latin Night (Noche Latina) is the newest fundraiser for the local charity Our Kids Count. Jackie Knough, Executive Director of Our Kids Count says, “We’re so excited to be a part of this wonderful event. Our Kids Count will use the proceeds from this event to continue to support families in the community. We provide free services such as community kitchens, parenting support, pre/post-natal programming and so much more; every dollar raised will have a huge impact on our program.”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday June 16th, 2023 and are available either through the official event websitewww.latinnight.ca or at eventbrite (www.eventbrite.ca)