Current Fire Situation: 26 Active Fires

SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Northeast Region is currently facing 26 active wildland fires. Among them, 8 fires remain uncontrolled, 7 are being held, 10 are under control, and 1 fire is being observed.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The fire hazard across the majority of the Northeast Region ranges from low to high. However, a high to extreme fire hazard is prevalent in the area between Cochrane and Fort Albany.

Notable Fires

Several fires in the region require special attention:

Cochrane 7: Confirmed on June 2, this wildland fire covers an extensive area of 34,000 hectares and is located northeast of Lake Abitibi. The fire continues to exhibit intense behavior and remains uncontrolled.

Cochrane 11: Confirmed on June 17, this fire spans approximately 805 hectares and is situated about 5 km west of Fort Albany and south of Big Island. Crews, including Mexican personnel, are actively working to control the fire, and significant progress has been made.

Cochrane 12: Located approximately 8 km west of Attawapiskat, this fire covers an area of 68.2 hectares. Efforts to suppress the fire have been effective, and it is now being held.

Cochrane 16: Confirmed on June 22, this fire is positioned approximately 8 km south of Moose Factory. Its accurate mapping indicates a size of 7.5 hectares. The fire is currently not under control, and FireRangers crews are establishing a hoseline around its perimeter.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are strictly prohibited. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution in any activities that could potentially spark a fire, such as driving or parking vehicles on dry grass or other flammable surfaces.

Firework Safety and Implementation Orders

Implementation Orders

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403972 North 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 East 409250 North 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding travel and access restrictions, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7850.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC006 and COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5, 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of the Translimit Road and Crossover Roads between the Translimit-Bingle Road junction at UTM Zone 17 E 548600 N 5436594 to the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 E 608042 N 5423187; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township and Bowyer Township south of the former CN Rail Line; All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within the following townships: Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, Adair

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-05) declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17 North, East 381644, North 5300986

Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 396782, North 5266107

Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 395324, North 5266100, and

Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 387440, North 5273197. For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Given the heightened fire activity, it is advised to attend organized fireworks events instead of setting off fireworks individually. While fireworks are not restricted during the Restricted Fire Zone, the Forest Fire Prevention Act stipulates that residue from fireworks should be fully extinguished. During hot and dry weather, sparks and embers can easily ignite forest fires, and individuals found responsible may face charges and associated costs.

Travel, use, and access restrictions have been implemented in specific districts within the Northeast Region. These orders aim to protect public safety and facilitate efficient fire suppression. It is crucial to adhere to the outlined restrictions and obtain travel permits, as required, to ensure compliance and prevent further hazards.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of waterbombers and refrain from flying drones near forest fires, as these actions pose risks to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

