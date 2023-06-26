Two New Fires in Northwest

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – Two new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region as of late afternoon on June 25:

Sioux Lookout 54: This fire, covering approximately 100 hectares, is located approximately 29.1 km northeast of Weagamow Lake and 11.5 km south of Pike Lake. It is currently not under control.

Sioux Lookout 55: Situated north of Big Trout Lake near Minko Bay, approximately 8.8 km north of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, this fire spans 0.1 hectares and is currently under control.

Current Fire Situation

As of this update, there are a total of 44 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among these fires, 11 remain uncontrolled, 3 are being held, 7 are under control, and 23 are being observed.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The fire hazard level in the southern half of the Northwest Region is currently categorized as low to moderate. However, in the northern half of the region, the fire hazard remains high to extreme.

Notable Fires

Several significant fires continue to pose challenges in the region:

Sioux Lookout 7: This fire, spanning an area of 16,002.8 hectares, is located north of Cat Lake First Nation. Hose lines have been established on the southern end of the fire, while the northern section is being monitored. It remains uncontrolled.

Sioux Lookout 33: Positioned on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire covers an estimated 41,548 hectares. Values assessment and protection efforts are ongoing. The fire exhibited aggressive behavior yesterday and remains uncontrolled.

Nipigon 13: Situated west of Ogoki Lake, this fire has now grown to 30,639 hectares. Values assessment and protection efforts are ongoing. The fire exhibited extreme fire behavior yesterday and remains uncontrolled.

Nipigon 19: Located northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire remains at 8,705.8 hectares. Helicopter bucket operations are underway in priority areas to limit its spread. It remains uncontrolled.

Red Lake 28: Positioned 50 km north of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire covers an area of 16,040 hectares. Successful ignition operations were conducted yesterday. The fire remains uncontrolled.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, a Restricted Fire Zone has been declared for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). This zone is in effect until further notice, aiming to protect public safety. Within the Restricted Fire Zone, open air burning, including campfires, is prohibited. However, portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay informed and stay safe by following the latest updates on the wildfire situation in the Northwest Region.