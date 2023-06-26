Current Fire Situation

SAULT STE MARIE – The Northeast Region is currently facing 27 active wildland fires. Among these fires, 10 remain uncontrolled, 5 are being held, 11 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The fire hazard level in most parts of the Northeast Region continues to range from high to extreme. However, due to recent precipitation, areas including Wawa, Haliburton, Hearst, Kapuskasing, and parts of Cochrane, including Attawapiskat, have experienced lower fire hazards, categorized as low to moderate.

Notable Fires

Several significant fires continue to pose challenges in the region:

Cochrane 7: This wildfire, spanning an area of 18,400 hectares, remains uncontrolled. Intense fire behavior persists northeast of Lake Abitibi.

Cochrane 11: Located approximately 5 km west of Fort Albany and south of Big Island, this fire covers an estimated 805 hectares. Despite concerted efforts involving a belly tanker helicopter and ground crews, it remains uncontrolled, but progress is being made.

Cochrane 12: Positioned approximately 8 km west of Attawapiskat, this fire, spanning 68.2 hectares, has responded well to suppression efforts and is now being held.

Cochrane 16: Situated about 8 km south of Moose Factory, this fire has been remapped more accurately and now covers 7.5 hectares. It remains uncontrolled, with two FireRangers crews working to establish a hoseline around its perimeter.

Chapleau 3: This wildfire, covering an area of 3,916 hectares, is located 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake. It remains uncontrolled.

Chapleau 6: Positioned 2.5 km west of Morin Lake and 1 km east of Bolkow Lake, this fire spans 1,239 hectares and remains uncontrolled.

Sudbury 10: Measuring 1,370 hectares, this fire is located 3 km west of Fox Lake and 5 km east of Acheson Lake. It remains uncontrolled.

Sudbury 17: This wildfire, covering 5,857 hectares, is located 3 km west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 km east of Pilot Lake. Multiple crews are dedicated to its suppression efforts. It remains uncontrolled.

Restricted Fire Zone in Effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario, prohibiting outdoor fires. Residents are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution in any activities that could potentially spark fires, such as parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other susceptible forest floors.

Implementation Orders and Travel Restrictions

To ensure public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression, the following travel, use, and access restrictions are in effect:

Implementation Orders

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403972 North 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 East 409250 North 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding travel and access restrictions, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7850.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC005, COC006 COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5 at 7:01 a.m., 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District: Translimit Road and Crossover Roads eastwards beginning where the roads intersect at UTM Zone 17 East 571137 North 5436902

Translimit Road west of the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 East 608042 North 5423187 to the Translimit-Crossover Road control point

Bingle Road south of where it intersects with the former CN Rail Line at UTM Zone 17 East 545352 North 5421478

All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township south of the former CN Rail Line

All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Bowyer Township south of the former CN Rail Line

All use and occupation of Crown lands and roads within the Townships of: Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, and Adair. For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-05) declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17 North, East 381644, North 5300986

Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 396782, North 5266107

Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 395324, North 5266100, and

Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 387440, North 5273197. For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.