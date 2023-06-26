Agency Outlines What to Expect at the Border and Shares Tips for Smooth Travel

Thunder Bay – News – The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a reminder to travellers about the expected border procedures for the upcoming Canada Day and U.S. Independence Day long weekends. The agency continues to perform its duty, ensuring that harmful goods stay out of Canada, while facilitating legitimate travel and trade.

In 2022, CBSA successfully oversaw the safe and efficient arrival of over 60 million travellers. It also prevented the entry of more than 1,100 firearms, 24,400 prohibited weapons, and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.

Heading: CBSA’s Preparedness for Peak Travel Periods

The agency consistently invests considerable effort in planning and preparing for peak travel periods such as holiday long weekends and summer months. CBSA actively monitors traveller volumes and takes measures to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, which includes international airports, without compromising on safety and security.

Heading: Essential Travel Tips from CBSA

Travellers can ensure a smoother trip by adhering to the following guidelines:

Plan your travel: Check the CBSA’s border wait times web page and try to avoid peak travel times, like the Monday of a long holiday weekend.

Know your port of entry: Consult the official CBSA Directory of Offices and Services for the operating hours of your port of entry. When using GPS navigation, consider different route options for the best travel experience.

Use Advance Declaration: Available at major Canadian international airports, this service allows you to make your customs and immigration declaration prior to arrival, providing access to express lanes at the airport.

Travel documents ready: Keep your travel documents easily accessible to facilitate faster processing at the border.

Travel with minors: Adults travelling with children should carry a consent letter if they share custody or are not the parent or legal guardian, to avoid additional questioning.

Understand exemption limits: Be aware of your personal exemption limits if making purchases outside of Canada. Use the CBSA duty and taxes estimator to calculate any owed amounts.

Cannabis caution: Avoid carrying cannabis across the border in any form without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada, as it is a criminal offence.

Declaration of goods: Declare all goods upon entry into Canada, and have your receipts ready for goods purchased or received outside of Canada. Check the CBSA website for rules on importing firearms and other restricted goods.

Fireworks regulations: Check whether the fireworks you are bringing into Canada are authorized.

Reporting for private boaters: Those planning to travel in or near Canadian waters or entering Canada by boat should review the reporting requirements.

Declare foods, plants, or animals: Consult the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) before bringing any food, plant, and animal products into Canada.

Poultry products regulations: Be aware of the restrictions on importing live birds, bird products, and by-products from U.S. states affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Ask for help if unsure: If unsure about what to declare, do not hesitate to ask a border services officer.

For more information, travellers can visit the CBSA website or contact them at 1-800-461-9999.