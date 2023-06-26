PAYS PLAT – News – Early this morning, an arsonist targeted the Family Well Being Program Room within the Pays Plat First Nation Business Complex. The incident occurred shortly after 6 am, causing concern within the community. The room served as a vital space for after-school programs and as a drop-in center for local youth.

Thankfully, the swift response from three fire pumpers helped contain the damage to the room and its contents. The rest of the complex remained unaffected, allowing it to open as scheduled this morning.

The local Fire Department Volunteers, displaying their dedication, returned this afternoon to assist the staff in cleaning the items required for this week’s school graduations. Their efforts exemplify the resilient spirit of the community during this challenging time.

Arson is a serious criminal offence, defined under the Criminal Code of Canada. Section 434 of the Criminal Code outlines the charge of arson as intentionally causing damage to property by fire. If found guilty, the penalties for arson can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence and any resulting harm or endangerment caused.

To aid in solving this case and bring the perpetrator to justice, community members are encouraged to report any information they may have to Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous reporting system that allows individuals to provide tips and information without revealing their identity. By contacting Crime Stoppers, you can contribute to the investigation and help ensure the safety and well-being of the community.