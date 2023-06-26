Poverty is lacking money, resources, and opportunities to fulfill survival needs like food, shelter, and clothing. It adversely affects millions worldwide by preventing people from obtaining the resources and opportunities to escape an endless cycle of impoverished lifestyles. Poverty creates numerous social, psychological, and emotional problems because it prevents people from fulfilling basic needs. People cannot get food or adequate housing, education, and medical treatment while failing to improve their circumstances or conditions due to lacking resources. Poverty drives people to develop physical, psychological, and emotional disorders due to their inability to fulfill necessities. Poverty also isolates people since they cannot afford gatherings or social interactions involving financial requirements. Poverty may also prevent individuals from gaining the skills and certifications needed to find work, keeping them in poverty. Insufficient resources deter people from acquiring the skills and experience required to escape the endless and vicious cycle of poverty.

World governments and NGOs must unite to combat poverty while achieving an acceptable quality of life for all citizens and benefits everyone. The poverty alleviation efforts must comprise economic expansion, creating employment, safeguarding the weak, and providing financial assistance. Ensuring everyone has adequate opportunities and resources for succeeding in life is among the primary objectives of poverty alleviation. Governments, corporations, and civic society must join forces to alleviate poverty. Poverty reduction requires ample resources and financing from the public and private sectors. Governments and non-government organizations must fund poverty-reduction initiatives, and donations and volunteerism can also help reduce poverty. However, poverty alleviation efforts cannot succeed without dedicated and devoted volunteers. Many donors, philanthropists, and charitable organizations concentrate on economic programs that provide development resources and opportunities to help individuals break the cycle of poverty. Manny Showalter’s philanthropic work is also geared toward alleviating poverty while empowering individuals to achieve financial success.

Manny Diego Showalter is a philanthropist, author, and motivational speaker trying to help people escape poverty. Showalter’s books are his most prominent contribution to helping people succeed financially without excessive support from others. The author’s three books, Self Made, Life Blueprint Academy, and Blueprint for Financial Success, focus on helping people improve their economic conditions, end poverty, and achieve financial success through hard work, effort, and making the right choices. Showalter was not always an author and worked as an investor in the real estate industry before turning his attention to writing books, speaking, and philanthropic activities. Facing and overcoming a troubled childhood, Showalter knew the economic and social challenges of achieving financial goals. Although he got involved in trouble by making bad choices, he turned his life around by focusing on his education and professional career. Showalter acquired firsthand experience of becoming a successful self-made person by developing plans.

Manny Showalter has extensive finance, management, and real estate professional experience and skills. He completed his BBA from Central University to develop skills and expertise to become a business professional. Throughout his career, he has worked in various organizations, taking on responsibilities in finance and management departments to gain practical experience. In 2010, Showalter started giving motivational speeches on success strategies, leveraging his experience and competitive nature to inspire others. Showalter was passionate about sports, apart from his interest in business and finance, and participated in several athletic and sports events. Showalter’s expertise and success in finance and entrepreneurship led him to publish his first book, “A Blueprint for Financial Success,” in 2010. He has since written two more books, “Life Blueprint Academy for Teens and Young Adults” and “Self-Made,” to share his knowledge and help others achieve financial success.

Showalter established the Sandra Showalter Williams Foundation, a nonprofit organization, in 2015 to address social issues and promote financial literacy among young people. The foundation empowers young people by utilizing Manny Showalter’s Self-Made blueprint to help them achieve healthy, happy, and prosperous lives. In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Showalter published his first novel, “The Cookie,” in 2017, which tells the story of Lauren and Robbie’s coming-of-age journey. Manny Showalter’s expertise, publications, and philanthropy demonstrate his commitment to positively impacting people’s lives. The primary message in his books is to work hard to succeed. The philanthropist’s objective is to educate adolescents and increase their awareness regarding financial independence and success. He created the Sandra Showalter Williams Foundation to help young adults achieve financial freedom and success rather than relying on others. Manny Showalter and his foundation help alleviate poverty by empowering individuals by creating opportunities, providing resources, and increasing awareness.