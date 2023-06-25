SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – The Northeast Region of Ontario is currently grappling with 28 active wildfires, posing significant challenges to firefighting efforts. Among these fires, 15 remain uncontrolled, 6 are being held, 6 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

New Developments in the Northeast Region

Several noteworthy fires have emerged recently, requiring immediate attention and resources:

Sault Ste Marie 8: This fire, spanning 0.1 hectare, is currently being held under control. It is situated 500 meters northeast of Karalash corners. Wawa 8: Covering an area of 0.5 hectares, this fire is also being held. It is located 3 kilometers west of Anahareo Lake. Cochrane 19: Spanning 9 hectares, this fire is located approximately 3 kilometers northeast of Chabbie Lake. It remains uncontrolled. Cochrane 18: Another uncontrolled fire, this one covers 6.1 hectares and is situated southeast of Little Wakwayowkastic Lake.

Fire Hazard Status and Notable Fires

The fire hazard in the Northeast Region continues to be high to extreme across the majority of the area. However, some portions of the Far North, including Fort Albany and Attawapiskat, have experienced a low to moderate fire hazard following recent precipitation. Additionally, areas located east and south of Mattawa show a mostly moderate hazard.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for the entire fire region of Ontario. Outdoor fires are banned.

In addition, we urge residents to use extreme care with any activities that could have the potential of sparking a fire, including parking or driving vehicles on dry grass or other forest floor susceptible to ignition from hot machinery (this can include cars, trucks, SUVs, ATVs, or other mechanical equipment).

Implementation Orders

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Road) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 East 403972 North 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 East 409250 North 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding travel and access restrictions, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7850.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District (COC005, COC006 COC007 fires):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-03) effective June 5 at 7:01 a.m., 2023, the MNRF, Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the MNRF Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District: Translimit Road and Crossover Roads eastwards beginning where the roads intersect at UTM Zone 17 East 571137 North 5436902

Translimit Road west of the Ontario-Quebec border at UTM Zone 17 East 608042 North 5423187 to the Translimit-Crossover Road control point

Bingle Road south of where it intersects with the former CN Rail Line at UTM Zone 17 East 545352 North 5421478

All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Marathon Township south of the former CN Rail Line

All use and occupation of Crown Land and roads within Bowyer Township south of the former CN Rail Line

All use and occupation of Crown lands and roads within the Townships of: Moody, Galna, Knox, Kerrs, Steele, Berry, Sargeant, Bonis, Scapa, Hepburn, Abbotsford, and Adair. For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca

Travel, use and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District (CHA003 fire):

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-05) declared on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the CHA003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order Map, are now in effect until further notice. All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF): Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) south of UTM 17 North, East 381644, North 5300986

Jerome Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 396782, North 5266107

Mallard Road north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 395324, North 5266100, and

Dore Road (Foleyet Timber Road) north of the Sultan Industrial Road, UTM 17 North, East 387440, North 5273197. For more information on the travel and use restrictions, see the Implementation Order Map. If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.