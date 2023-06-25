WASKESIU, Saskatchewan – The drama intensifies at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open as John Pak and Wilson Andress are neck and neck, both boasting a score of 14-under 196. The heat is on as they head into the final round of the event, presented by Brandt, with a slim lead of one shot.

John Pak, hailing from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, made an impressive performance, shooting a 4-under 66 this Saturday. The rookie Wilson Andress, from Charleston, South Carolina, wasn’t far behind, as he rallied with five straight birdies to score a 5-under 65. It’s down to the wire with one round remaining in PGA TOUR Canada’s second event of the season.

Chasing closely behind the leaders are Brandon Hoelzer from Freemont, Ohio, and Connor Howe from Ogden, Utah. Both are tied for third place at 13-under 197, keeping the pressure on the front-runners. Cameron Sisk from San Diego, California, and Luis Gagne of Costa Rica are two shots behind, adding more tension to the season-long race for the Fortinet Cup.

The Canadian Contingent

The pride of Canada, Noah Steele, from Kingston, Ontario, made a leap up 15 spots into a tie for 10th place, boasting a 6-under 64. His outstanding performance included an exceptional 30 on the back nine, with six birdies to his name. Another Canadian, Ziggy Nathu from Richmond, British Columbia, shot 66 and is tied for 12th place at 9-under.

The Battle of the Birds

John Pak, still recuperating from a wrist surgery in May, is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the setback, Pak continues to prove he’s still the player he used to be. On Saturday, he recorded five birdies and only one bogey, with three of those birdies on the back nine.

Wilson Andress had a rocky start with bogeys at No. 2 and No. 5, but he made a remarkable comeback with back-to-back birdies at No. 6 and No. 7. He then made a fantastic run with five consecutive birdies from No. 9-13, tallying seven birdies for the day.

In Hot Pursuit

Brandon Hoelzer made a significant move into a tie for third place after a 64, the low round of the day. His performance was marked by three birdies, including an ace at the 147-yard par-3 17th hole. Connor Howe also put on an impressive display with four birdies on the final nine, scoring his second straight 66.

Rounding Out the Field

Sixteen players are within five shots of the lead, making for an incredibly tight competition heading into the final round.

So, as the Saskatchewan sun continues to shine, the golfers prepare to return to the green. It’s all to play for in the final round of the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open. The question on everyone’s lips: who will come out on top?

Stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion!

Weather Update: The third round was held under mostly sunny and mild conditions, with a high of 25. Winds were SSW at 9-11 kph.