THUNDER BAY – Sports – In a thrilling round of Northwoods League matchups, the La Crosse Loggers roared to their eighth victory of the season, edging out the Thunder Bay Border Cats in a heart-pounding 6-5 showdown. The two teams shared the spoils, splitting their series 1-1. Elsewhere, the Battle Creek Bombers are rallying their spirits, seeking to bounce back after three consecutive defeats to the Kenosha Kingfish. Meanwhile, the Willmar Stingers continue to reign supreme, leading the league with a formidable 19-5 record.

In Friday’s matches, the Kalamazoo Growlers roared to victory, taking down the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-1. Joey Winters of Ottawa-Arizona fame went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, and a run scored, while Korbin Griffin from Kalamazoo Valley Community College showcased his prowess, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Tanner Ware from Oakland clinched the win for the Growlers, holding the Pit Spitters to a solitary run over six innings.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits hopped past the Rockford Rivets, securing a 3-1 victory in the third game of their series. Jackrabbit Tyler Cate of Sioux Falls fame led the team with two hits, while Isaac Ontiveros claimed the win for Kokomo, allowing a solitary run over six innings.

Friday was a bittersweet day for the Battle Creek Bombers as they suffered their third loss in a row to the Kenosha Kingfish. Despite the defeat, Henry Brown of Indiana St and Tucker Zdunich of Reinhardt had noteworthy performances, combining for three RBIs and two runs.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats couldn’t withstand the might of the La Crosse Loggers, falling 5-6, allowing the Loggers to claim their eighth win of the season. Justin DeCrisco from San Diego led the offensive charge, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Sam Hart from Indiana Hills Community College claimed the win.

The Wisconsin Rapid Rafters swept the series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, securing a tight 3-1 win and earning their fourteenth victory of the season. Jack Gurevitch of San Diego and Garrett Broussard of Utah Valley led the charge, while Ryan Kysar of San Diego claimed the win.

The Madison Mallards outplayed the Green Bay Rockers, securing a commanding 12-2 victory, while the Lakeshore Chinooks reeled in a 10-2 win against the Wausau Woodchucks. The Duluth Huskies edged out the Waterloo Bucks 6-5, and the Bismarck Larks soared to a 17-14 victory over the Minot Hot Tots.

The Willmar Stingers proved why they are league leaders, taking down the St. Cloud Rox 2-1, while the Eau Claire Express edged out the Rochester Honkers 3-2. In all, it was another thrilling day of Northwoods League action, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of baseball.