LA CROSSE, WI – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats, having triumphed in seven straight games, roared into Friday night’s clash, fresh off a 4-2 victory over the Loggers on Thursday. The Lumbermen were thirsty for redemption and eager to snap the Cats’ streak.

High-octane Opening Innings

The game kicked into high gear right off the bat. In the bottom of the first, a well-placed single and a patient walk set the stage for Gabe D’Arcy (San Diego). D’Arcy delivered a scorching double down the left field line, bringing one runner home. However, the Border Cats swiftly retaliated, squaring the game at one apiece on a solo blast by Tyler Kehoe in the second.

Jack Collins (Long Beach State) found himself at the heart of the action in the second inning. After a clean single and a dash to third, he capitalized on a passed ball to put La Crosse back in the driver’s seat. Gable Mitchell (Iowa) later pulled off a daring steal of home plate, distracting the defense with a throw-down to second that aimed to catch Jordan Donahue (Hawaii) in the act. The ruse worked, putting the Loggers up 3-1.

The Border Cats Fight Back

The Border Cats, undeterred, answered with a powerful swing from Zane Skansi, who launched a two-run shot to tie the game at 3. Despite the Loggers reclaiming their lead with a run in the bottom of the third, the Cats weren’t finished. They took their first lead of the game in the fourth inning on the back of a Peter Fusek RBI single and a sacrificial fly by Jonah Sutton, edging ahead 5-4.

A Nail-biting Finish

In the sixth inning, Justin DeCriscio (San Diego) delivered a clutch RBI single to knot the game at five. The tension was palpable as both teams refused to yield. It wasn’t until the tenth inning that a victor would emerge.

Logger pitcher Sam Hart (Iowa) stepped onto the mound in the tenth, determined to keep the game deadlocked. After a strategic sacrifice bunt advanced the ghost runner from second to third, Hart struck out two Thunder Bay batters, a feat that sent his team into wild celebration. It took only two Logger batters in the bottom half of the inning to seal the deal. A passed ball let Mic Paul (LSU) dart to third before Justin DeCriscio singled to center field, prompting an eruption of joy at Copeland Park. As the victory fireworks lit up the night sky, one thing was clear – it was a well-earned celebration.