An Urgent Appeal For Help in Missing Person Case

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the public for assistance in the search for Salome Winter, a 52-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Last Seen

Salome Winter was last sighted on June 19, 2023, around 7:00 pm in the vicinity of the 400 block of Balmoral Street. Her subsequent whereabouts remain unknown, causing rising concern among her loved ones and the police.

Description of the Missing Woman

Salome Winter is described as an Indigenous female, standing about 5’11” tall, with a heavy build. She has short black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. A photo of Winter has been provided for public reference.

Unknown Clothing Description

The specific clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance remains unknown at this point.

How to Report Information

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information related to Salome Winter’s disappearance to come forward and contact them at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com. Your information could be instrumental in locating Salome Winter and ensuring her safe return.