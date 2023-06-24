THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent appeal to the public to help locate Gabriel Petel, a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Last Known Location

Gabriel was last seen on June 23, 2023, around 12:00 noon in the vicinity of 300 Arundel Street, Thunder Bay. Since then, there has been no contact with him, raising concern among his family and the police.

Description of the Missing Boy

Gabriel is described as a white male of thin build, standing approximately 5’3” tall. He has blonde, straight hair and hazel-green eyes, complemented by a light complexion. An attached photo of Gabriel has been circulated for public reference.

What He Was Wearing

When he was last seen, Gabriel was wearing army green sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and a maroon Michael Jordan hat. Any information about someone matching this description could be vital in locating him.

How to Report Information

The Thunder Bay Police Service is encouraging anyone with information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts to get in touch at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your assistance could make a crucial difference in ensuring Gabriel’s safe return.