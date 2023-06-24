Northwest Region Faces Three New Wildfires

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The Northwest Region of Ontario has encountered three new wildfires as of the late afternoon on June 23. These fires, along with the existing ones, continue to pose challenges for firefighters and authorities.

New Fires in the Northwest Region

Sioux Lookout 49: Located approximately 2 kilometers southwest of Sioux Lookout near Pelican Lake, this fire covered an area of 0.1 hectare. It has been successfully extinguished. Sioux Lookout 50: Situated on the shore of Kapikik Lake, about 22 kilometers south of Cat Lake First Nation, this fire spanned 0.3 hectare. Currently, the fire is being held under control. Dryden 22: Positioned north of Pelican Lake, approximately 9.3 kilometers west of Highway 599, this fire encompassed 2.0 hectares. It remains uncontrolled.

Active Fires in the Northwest Region

The Northwest Region is currently battling a total of 35 active fires. Among them, 9 fires are not under control, 2 fires are being held, 5 fires are under control, and 19 fires are being observed. This widespread fire activity demands the attention and resources of firefighting teams in the region.

Fire Hazard and Notable Fires

The wildland fire hazard in the northwest region remains at a high to extreme level across most areas, except along the Manitoba border, where the hazard is relatively low to moderate. Vigilance and precautionary measures are essential for residents and authorities to mitigate the risks associated with wildfires.

Notable Fires in the Northwest Region

Sioux Lookout 7: Covering an extensive area of 16,002.79 hectares, this fire is located north of Cat Lake First Nation. Hose lines have been established in the southern part of the fire, while monitoring continues in the northern section. The fire remains uncontrolled. Nipigon 13: Situated west of Ogoki Lake, this fire spans 15,872 hectares. Ongoing assessments and protective measures are in progress. The fire displayed aggressive behavior recently and is not under control. Nipigon 19: Positioned northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire has grown to 6,031 hectares and remains uncontrolled. Fire behavior assessments will determine the potential for ignition opportunities. The fire poses an ongoing challenge. Red Lake 28: Located 50 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire encompasses an area of 16,040 hectares. Assessments and protection efforts are underway. The fire remains uncontrolled. Sioux Lookout 33: Situated on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire now spans an enormous 41,548 hectares. Aggressive fire behavior was observed, and the fire remains uncontrolled.

Restricted Fire Zone Implemented

To address the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario, covering Zones 1 to 36. The implementation of this zone aims to prioritize public safety. Within the Restricted Fire Zone, all open air burning, including campfires, is strictly prohibited. However, the use of portable gas or propane stoves for cooking and warmth is allowed, with caution. All burning permits are currently suspended.

Report Wildland Fires

For reporting wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please contact 310-FIRE. To report forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911. Prompt reporting is crucial