By Brandon Walker

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Lakehead University was included in the top 200 global universities in the Times Higher Education 2023 Impact Rankings, the fourth year that Lakehead has been recognized as a leading university for its work advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

One of only 26 Canadian universities participating in the rankings, Lakehead is the highest ranked university in North America with fewer than 9,000 students and Canada’s top ranked primarily undergraduate university.

Of significant note is Lakehead University’s achievement for the fourth year in a row of being included among the top 10 per cent of all the world’s ranked universities in terms of its social impact.

The Impact Rankings measure the societal impact of universities by evaluating an institutions’ success in delivering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Lakehead President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Moira McPherson, said these rankings reflect the University’s role in fostering a greater understanding of local and global issues and inspiring positive change.

“The results recognize world-class research being led by Lakehead faculty, staff, and students to address some of the world’s greatest challenges, and illustrate the transformational power of education, research, and discovery that the university has had in the regions it serves,” Dr. McPherson said.

For the fourth year in a row, Lakehead has been ranked as one of the top universities in the world contributing to clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, elimination of hunger, reduced inequalities, good health and wellbeing, sustainable life on land and below water.

Dr. David Barnett, Lakehead’s Provost and Vice-President (Academic), called this year’s ranking an exceptional achievement and said he is proud of how high the University scored across many of the SDGs this year.

“This ranking represents the hard work and dedication put forth by our faculty, staff, students, and alumni,” Dr. Barnett said.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings measure the impact universities make in the areas of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, and peace and justice.

View the Lakehead University Times Higher Education profile here.