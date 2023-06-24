Thunder Bay – Living – The Friends of Chippewa Park announced today that Sunday’s Children’s Festival will continue to be held rain or shine.

One of the strengths of Chippewa Park is that we have ample indoor space as well as a broad range of outdoor areas for recreational programming.

“Should rain arrive we will move many of the activities inside, including the musical entertainment” said Project Manager Iain Angus “Otherwise the majority of the festival will be outdoors.”

Families are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring umbrellas just in case.

The Free bus transportation service will continue with one bus serving the north side of the city and a second one taking care of families living on the south side with a number of pickup points throughout the city. The bus schedule can be found at www.chippewapark.ca.