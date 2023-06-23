Search Warrant Leads to Arrests and Seizures

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – A search warrant executed at a residence in Sioux Lookout has led to the arrest of two individuals who are now facing multiple charges.

On June 21, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Ignace, and Kenora Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), with assistance from the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), conducted a search at a residence in Sioux Lookout.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of suspected illicit substances including cocaine and oxycodone. Officers also seized Canadian currency and items believed to be connected with drug trafficking.

Charges and Penalties Under the Criminal Code and CDSA

24-year-old Isaiah Green of Toronto and 29-year-old Kristy Anishinabe of Sioux Lookout have been charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) with several offences. These include:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Failure to Comply with Probation Order (charged against Isaiah Green)

Both accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout at a later date.

Contact Information for Reporting Drug-Related Crimes

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs is urged to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).