Thunder Bay Extends Winning Streak to Seven

The sizzling Thunder Bay Border Cats took their show on the road this Thursday, taming the Lacrosse Loggers 4-2 at Copeland Park. This victory stretches the Cats’ winning streak to an impressive seven games, solidifying their status as the hottest team in the Northwoods League.

Chestnut Shines Again

For the second consecutive night, Travis Chestnut from Texas A&M University donned the hero’s mantle for the Cats. His two-run single at the pinnacle of the ninth inning shattered a 2-2 deadlock, enhancing Thunder Bay’s first-place standing with a 13-8 record. Chestnut was a formidable force, going 3-for-4, thereby boosting his batting average to a remarkable .500. Not one to rest on his laurels, he also scored the Cats’ first run, kicking off the game with a double.

The Loggers Strike, but the Cats Strike Back

The Loggers did not give up without a fight, snatching a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. However, the Cats displayed their tenacity, tying the game with a run in the eighth, and then seizing the final two runs of the game in their last at-bat.

Ketzner and Lewis Deliver

Teammates from South Alabama, Cole Ketzner and Trey Lewis, made significant contributions with two hits each. Ketzner also batted in two runs, demonstrating the depth of talent in the Cats’ lineup.

Bunch Clinches the Win

Caleb Bunch, the stalwart from Ranger College, was instrumental in securing the victory, pitching four innings in relief. Despite allowing two runs, one earned, he held his ground, striking out five to take his record to an undefeated 3-0.

Thunder Bay Takes the Lead

With this triumph, Thunder Bay has now edged ahead in the Great Plains East Division, leading by a half game over Rochester and by a full game over Duluth. This follows losses by both the Honkers and Huskies on Thursday.

Cats to Continue the Hunt

The Border Cats are set to continue their four-game series in Lacrosse on Friday at 7:35pm ET. Thunder Bay’s starting pitcher will be Caden Fiveash from Northwestern State University. The right-hander, with a 1-1 record and a 1.23 ERA from four appearances this season, is poised to keep the Border Cats’ momentum rolling.