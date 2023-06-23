THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in their ongoing search for 42-year-old Christophe Mosher, who has been reported missing.

Police Seek Public Help in Search for Missing Man

Mosher was last seen during the week of June 12 in the area of the zero-to-100 block of Hodge Street. His disappearance has raised significant concerns, prompting police to request the public’s aid in locating him.

Description of Christophe Mosher

Mosher is described as a white male, standing approximately 5’7″ with an average build. He has long black hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, no specific clothing descriptions were available at the time of his disappearance.

Contact Information for Providing Tips

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information about Mosher’s whereabouts to get in touch with them by calling (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to share information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in helping to safely locate Christophe Mosher.