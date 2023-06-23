Yang’s 7-under 63, A Masterclass in Opportunistic Play

WASKESIU, Saskatchewan – The Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open teed off in dramatic fashion today, with South Korea’s Gunn Yang, the last man to squeeze into the 156-player field, seizing the spotlight with an impressive 7-under 63. This marks Yang’s debut performance on PGA TOUR Canada, and what a way to make an entrance!

Yang’s Putter Proves Pivotal in Thrilling First Round

The 2014 U.S. Amateur champion, Yang, exhibited an outstanding hot-streak on the green, amassing eight birdies that catapulted him to the front of a tightly packed leaderboard. He now commands a narrow one-shot lead over rivals Thomas Longbella, Chandler Eaton, and Ben Carr, each vying for the coveted Fortinet Cup at Elk Ridge Resort.

Late Call-up Yang Takes the Stage by Storm

29-year-old Yang wasn’t even confirmed as a contender until Tuesday evening, adding another layer to his breathtaking debut. With little time to prepare, Yang proved he was up to the challenge, turning up the heat especially on his back nine, delivering a sensational trio of birdies.

Tightly Packed Leaderboard After Intense First Round

Hot on Yang’s heels, Carr, Longbella, and Eaton, each carded a 6-under 64 in the first round. All three have turned their fortunes around, with Longbella and Eaton bouncing back from last week’s cuts at the Royal Beach Victoria Open, and Carr making his professional debut following last week’s U.S. Open.

Golfers Lying in Wait: A Look at the Rest of the Field

A quintet of players sit tied for fifth at 5-under 65, including Connor Howe, Nicolo Galletti, Cameron Sisk, Gavin Hall, and Luis Gagne. The top Canadian contender, Jimmy Jones, sits in tenth with a 4-under 66.

Key Insights from the Field

Yang, Longbella, Eaton, and other players shared some insights on their game plans and performances, stressing the importance of patience, commitment, and seizing opportunities.

First-Round Weather: Mild and partly cloudy, with a high of 21 degrees Celsius. Wind blew gently from the south at 2-4 kph.

And that’s a wrap for the first round of PGA TOUR Canada here in Waskesiu, Saskatchewan. With the leaderboard tightly packed, the competition is heating up as we head into the second round. Stay tuned to see how the drama unfolds!