DRYDEN – NEWS – In a significant development for law enforcement in the City of Dryden, a routine traffic stop has led to an arrest and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, following the execution of an outstanding warrant.

Routine Traffic Stop Turns into Major Drug Bust

On June 20, 2023, officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) carried out a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. During the stop, an individual with an outstanding warrant was located and subsequently arrested.

The arrest prompted a more in-depth investigation, which led to officers being granted a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The officers executed the warrant at a residence on Third Street in the City of Dryden. Upon searching the premises, Canadian currency and suspected methamphetamine were discovered and seized.

Charges Laid Against 29-Year-Old Dryden Resident

Following the investigation, Stephanie Hazlewood, a 29-year-old Dryden resident, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. These include possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

In Canada, under the Criminal Code, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking can lead to imprisonment for life, while possession of property obtained by crime can result in a maximum of two years in prison. Failure to comply with a release order can also result in penalties including fines and imprisonment.

The Dryden Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team provided assistance throughout the investigation.

Hazlewood has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 26, 2023.

Call to Public for Information on Illicit Drug Trafficking

The OPP encourages anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs to call them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. Eligible tips could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. This case serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety in the region.