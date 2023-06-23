Public Assistance Requested in Locating Missing Person

THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for help in locating Daniel Williams, a 60-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Daniel Williams was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the vicinity of the 100-block of McKellar Street South. Since his disappearance, concerns for his well-being have grown, prompting police to seek public assistance in their ongoing search efforts.

Description of Missing Individual

Williams is described as an Indigenous man standing approximately 6’1″ tall. He has black hair, typically worn in a ponytail, and brown eyes. Notably, he was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and was riding a blue bicycle at the time of his disappearance. Unfortunately, there is no photo of Williams available for media distribution at this time.

How to Share Information with the Police

The Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone with information about Williams’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in their investigation. You can reach the police by calling (807) 684-1200.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The Thunder Bay Police Service appreciates any information that could help bring Daniel Williams home safely.