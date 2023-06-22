Fleeing Vehicle Triggers Investigation
GERALDTON – NEWS – The Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is currently investigating an incident where a vehicle evaded a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program in the town of Geraldton.
Events Unfold
On June 20, 2023, members of the Greenstone OPP Detachment were conducting a R.I.D.E program in Geraldton. Around 1:30 p.m., a motor vehicle (MV) approached the R.I.D.E program. Officers engaged in conversation with the driver of the MV and determined that the individual was operating the vehicle while impaired.
Suspect Attempts Escape
During the process of taking the driver into custody, the individual fled from the officers. Shortly thereafter, the driver of the MV was involved in a motor vehicle collision (MVC).
Pursuit on Foot
Despite the initial escape, the driver of the MV, accompanied by a passenger, fled on foot when officers attempted to apprehend them for the second time.
Successful Patrol Efforts
Through dedicated vehicle and foot patrols, Greenstone OPP members successfully located both individuals shortly after their attempt to escape.
Charges Laid against Myron Leboef
Following the investigation, Myron Leboef, a 24-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been criminally charged with the following offences:
- Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
- Adult Resist Peace Officer
- Adult Dangerous Operation
- Adult Flight from Peace Officer
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Additionally, Leboef faces the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act:
- Adult Driving While Under Suspension
- Adult Fail to Remain
- Adult Fail to Have Insurance Card
Charges Against Nadine Sinoway
Furthermore, Nadine Sinoway, a 28-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been criminally charged with:
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
Judicial Proceedings
Leboef has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27, 2023. On the other hand, Sinoway has been released from custody and is expected to make an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on a future date.
Witnesses Encouraged to Provide Information
Anyone who may have been in the vicinity and witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Please provide any information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.