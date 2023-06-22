Fleeing Vehicle Triggers Investigation

GERALDTON – NEWS – The Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is currently investigating an incident where a vehicle evaded a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program in the town of Geraldton.

Events Unfold

On June 20, 2023, members of the Greenstone OPP Detachment were conducting a R.I.D.E program in Geraldton. Around 1:30 p.m., a motor vehicle (MV) approached the R.I.D.E program. Officers engaged in conversation with the driver of the MV and determined that the individual was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Suspect Attempts Escape

During the process of taking the driver into custody, the individual fled from the officers. Shortly thereafter, the driver of the MV was involved in a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

Pursuit on Foot

Despite the initial escape, the driver of the MV, accompanied by a passenger, fled on foot when officers attempted to apprehend them for the second time.

Successful Patrol Efforts

Through dedicated vehicle and foot patrols, Greenstone OPP members successfully located both individuals shortly after their attempt to escape.

Charges Laid against Myron Leboef

Following the investigation, Myron Leboef, a 24-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been criminally charged with the following offences:

Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Adult Resist Peace Officer

Adult Dangerous Operation

Adult Flight from Peace Officer

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Additionally, Leboef faces the following charges under the Highway Traffic Act:

Adult Driving While Under Suspension

Adult Fail to Remain

Adult Fail to Have Insurance Card

Charges Against Nadine Sinoway

Furthermore, Nadine Sinoway, a 28-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been criminally charged with:

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Judicial Proceedings

Leboef has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27, 2023. On the other hand, Sinoway has been released from custody and is expected to make an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on a future date.

Witnesses Encouraged to Provide Information

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity and witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Please provide any information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.