Deceased Individuals Identified and Arrests Made

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has initiated an investigation into the tragic shooting deaths of two individuals in the Wikwemikong Unceded Territory. The Manitoulin Detachment of the OPP has provided updates on the incident.

Identification of Deceased Victims

Lucius JACKO, aged 44, and Robert WEMIGWANS, aged 39, both residents of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, have been identified as the victims of the shooting. The incident occurred on June 18, 2023, around 11:00 p.m.

Shooting Incident Details

Upon receiving the emergency call, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, Manitoulin OPP, and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police promptly responded to the scene. Three individuals had sustained gunshot wounds, resulting in the fatalities of JACKO and WEMIGWANS. The third victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, received medical treatment and has since been released.

Arrests Made and Ongoing Investigation

Following the investigation, authorities apprehended three individuals in connection with the incident. The suspects remain in custody as the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continues to pursue leads. The investigation involves collaborative efforts with the OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services, United Chiefs Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police, and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.

Criminal Charges and Potential Penalties

Pending the ongoing investigation, the specific criminal charges faced by the arrested individuals have not been disclosed. However, in accordance with the Criminal Code of Canada, charges related to shooting deaths could include offenses such as first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or other related charges. The potential penalties for these charges range from lengthy prison sentences to life imprisonment.

Appeal for Information

The OPP urges anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activities related to the shooting incident to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with information are requested to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for assisting with the investigation. Regular updates will be provided as new information emerges in the case.