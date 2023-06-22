Thunder Bay Traffic Stop and Discovery

Thunder Bay – News – In a recent incident on June 20, 2023, members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11-17 near Shabaqua. During the stop, with the assistance of the OPP’s Canine unit, officers discovered cocaine along with a prohibited weapon and prohibited device within the vehicle.

Charges Laid

As a direct outcome of the traffic stop, Michael Labar, a 46-year-old resident of Red Deer, Alberta, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking (Criminal Code of Canada, Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or device (x2)

Possession of a prohibited weapon or device while on a prohibition order

Legal Consequences

If convicted, the penalties for the charges laid against Michael Labar may include:

Possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking: As per Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, penalties may range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the quantity and type of substance involved.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or device: As per the Criminal Code of Canada, penalties may include fines and imprisonment, varying based on the nature and circumstances of the offence.

Possession of a prohibited weapon or device while on a prohibition order: This offence may result in additional penalties, as determined by the Criminal Code of Canada.

Remand in Custody

Following his arrest, Michael Labar was remanded in custody pending further proceedings and will have to answer to the charges laid against him.

Seeking Information

If you have any information related to this incident, please reach out to your nearest police authority or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Your assistance in this matter is highly appreciated.