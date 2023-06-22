Request for Public Assistance

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating Starla Mamakeesick, a 30-year-old individual who has been reported missing.

Last Known Location

Starla Mamakeesick was last believed to be in the vicinity of Arthur Street W. and Valhalla Inn Road.

Physical Description

Starla Mamakeesick is described as an Indigenous female, standing at approximately 5’2″ tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde/brown hair.

Clothing Description

The clothing Starla Mamakeesick was last seen wearing is unknown, but she may have been dressed in a sundress.

Photo Unavailable

Unfortunately, there is no current photograph of Starla Mamakeesick available at this time.

Providing Information

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Starla Mamakeesick, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your cooperation and assistance are greatly appreciated in this matter.