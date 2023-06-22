US Coast Guard Discovers Underwater Debris Field in Search for Missing Submersible ‘Titan

The United States Coast Guard says a debris field has been discovered near the RMS Titanic wreck site.

In a recent development that could potentially aid the frantic search for the missing submersible Titan, the US Coast Guard announced on Thursday that they have located an underwater debris field in the vicinity of the Titanic wreckage.

Breakthrough in the Search for the Titan

The discovery was announced via a Twitter post by the Coast Guard, although no specific details were provided, including whether the found debris is connected to the missing Titan. The Titan was on a mission to view the wreckage of the iconic Titanic when it disappeared.

Crucial 96-hour Mark Surpassed in Rescue Mission

The search for the Titan and its five crew members passed a critical milestone on Thursday, the 96-hour mark. This is the estimated time after which breathable air inside the submersible could have been depleted. However, this is a rough approximation, and the actual duration could be longer if the crew had taken measures to conserve their breathable air supply.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Fate of the Titan’s Crew

Launched on Sunday morning in the North Atlantic, the Titan was believed to have approximately four days’ worth of breathable air supply. Nonetheless, experts have stressed that this estimate is imprecise and could be extended under certain conditions. The survival of the crew, since the sub’s disappearance, remains uncertain.

The discovery of the debris field has ignited a glimmer of hope in this urgent, around-the-clock effort to locate the missing submersible. As the search continues, the Coast Guard remains committed to leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find the Titan and its crew.