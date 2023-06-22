Heat Warning in Effect

DRYDEN – CLIMATE News – A heat warning remains in effect for many regions of Western and Northern Ontario. This multi-day heat event is expected to continue into today or Friday.

Areas Impacted

Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace, Sioux Lookout, Lac Seul, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Quetico Park, Shebandowan.

Forecasted Temperatures

Daytime Highs

Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Nighttime Lows

During the night, temperatures are expected to drop to around 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Timing of the Heat Event

The heat event will persist today and extend into Friday specifically for northeastern Ontario.

Discussion of Conditions

Some relief can be expected during the nights in certain areas as low temperatures may fall below the threshold for the heat alert criteria.

Impact of Extreme Heat

Extreme heat can have an impact on everyone, but certain populations are at greater risk.

Vulnerable Groups

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors are particularly susceptible to the risks associated with extreme heat.

Recognizing Heat Illness

Stay vigilant for signs of heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the exacerbation of pre-existing health conditions.

Measures to Stay Cool and Hydrated

To cope with the heat, it’s important to take steps to stay cool and hydrated. Here are some recommended measures:

Hydration

Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty. Staying hydrated is crucial to prevent dehydration and maintain your body’s ability to regulate temperature.

Seek Cool Environments

Stay in cool places as much as possible. Seek air-conditioned spaces, use fans, or take shelter in shaded areas. Creating a cool environment helps your body combat the effects of extreme heat.

Vehicle Safety

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Even with windows cracked open, temperatures inside a car can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.

Breaks for Outdoor Workers

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place. This allows them to rest, rehydrate, and lower their body temperature.

Heat Warning Purpose

Heat warnings are issued when there is an expectation of very high temperature or humidity conditions that pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. It is crucial to adhere to these warnings and take necessary precautions to safeguard your well-being during periods of extreme heat.