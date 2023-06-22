Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services – Northwest Fire Region

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – As the wildfire situation intensifies, the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services in the Northwest District have reported the emergence of five new fires on June 21. With the number of active fires reaching 38, the region remains on high alert.

New Fires in the Northwest Region

The following fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region:

Dryden 21: Located near Amik Lake, approximately 71 kilometers east of Dryden, this fire spans 0.1 hectares and is currently not under control. Nipigon 23: Situated near Hwy. 11 and Shamrock Lake, about 28 kilometers north of Nipigon, this fire covers 0.2 hectares and is not under control. Sioux Lookout 46: Found south of Gull Lake, approximately 20 kilometers northwest of Slate Falls First Nation, this fire spans 0.3 hectares and remains uncontrolled. Sioux Lookout 47: Located about 37 kilometers west/northwest of Kingfisher Lake, this fire spans 53 hectares and is being observed. Sioux Lookout 48: Situated approximately 57 kilometers northwest of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, this fire covers 400 hectares and is being observed.

Additionally, an additional fire was confirmed following the previous update on June 20:

Kenora 25: Positioned north of Clay Lake, approximately 80 kilometers northeast of Kenora, this fire spans 0.1 hectares and is currently under control.

Current Fire Status

The Northwest Region currently has a total of 38 active fires, with 11 classified as not under control, eight under control, and 19 being observed.

The wildland fire hazard in most parts of the region is categorized as extreme, except for the Red Lake sector, which experiences low to moderate hazard in the far north.

Notable Fires in the Northwest

Several fires of significant concern persist in the region:

Sioux Lookout 7: This fire, spanning a massive 16,002.79 hectares, is located north of Cat Lake First Nation. While hose lines have been established on its southern end, the northern section is under close monitoring. Ignition opportunities are being assessed, and the fire remains uncontrolled. Nipigon 13: Covering an area of 7,625 hectares, this fire is situated west of Ogoki Lake and continues to display aggressive behaviour. Assessment and protection of values are ongoing, with support provided through heavy equipment and helicopter bucketing operations. Ignition opportunities are being evaluated. Nipigon 19: With a size of 444 hectares, this fire is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and remains uncontrolled. Crews are working diligently to establish and consolidate hose lines, while helicopter bucketing operations offer support. Ignition activities were conducted recently to contain the fire within natural boundaries. Red Lake 28: Spanning 4,238.65 hectares, this fire is positioned 50 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation and is not under control. Helicopter bucketing operations have been focused on the northwest corner of the fire, with ongoing assessment of ignition opportunities. Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire covers an extensive area of 15,383 hectares. Assessment and protection of values are ongoing, and plans for ignition are being formulated. The fire remains uncontrolled.

Restricted Fire Zone

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of Ontario (Zones 1 to 36). The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Restricted Fire Zones help protect public safety. Open air burning, including campfires, is not permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution. All burning permits are suspended.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.