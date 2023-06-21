Search for additional victims continues as charges mount against local man

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A local resident, Douglas Niles, has been arrested in Thunder Bay as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation, with local authorities still searching for additional victims.

Unraveling the Case

The investigation was sparked during the review of digital evidence by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit. While examining data related to an unrelated case, the unit uncovered an incident of sexual assault involving an unconscious female victim.

Further scrutiny unveiled the disturbing presence of multiple victims of sexual assault. Some of these victims have since been identified, but several remain unknown, prompting the police to broaden their search.

A Call for Victims

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Douglas Niles to come forward. Victims are requested to speak to a Major Crimes Unit investigator by calling the non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200.

The Arrest

On the morning of Tuesday, June 20, members of the Major Crimes Unit, Cyber Crime Unit, and Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Bendell Street.

Niles was located at the residence, arrested, and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms and a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Serious Charges

Douglas George Niles, 51, faces a substantial list of charges, including:

Two counts of Sexual Assault

Two counts of Voyeurism

Sexual Interference

Sexual Exploitation

Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

Invitation to Sexual Touching Under 16

Overcome Resistance by Attempting to Choke, Suffocate or Strangle another Person

Possession of Child Pornography

Four counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Four counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm

Three counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Possession of Cocaine

Court Appearance

Niles is scheduled to appear in bail court in Thunder Bay on Wednesday, June 21. He has been remanded into custody and will have a future court date pending further proceedings.