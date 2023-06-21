Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heat Warnings are in effect for almost all of Western and Northern Ontario today. Once again a thin band around Lake Superior is left out of the heat warning zone.

Forecasted Temperatures

Daytime Highs

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach the high twenties to low thirties.

Nighttime Lows

Minimum temperatures are forecasted to fall within the mid to high teens.

Timeline of the Heat Event

The hot and humid conditions will persist through today.

Weather Discussion

Hot and humid conditions continue to prevail today. Residents should continue to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Health Risks and Precautions

Extreme heat can impact everyone, but it is particularly dangerous for certain vulnerable groups.

Populations at Risk

The risks are significantly higher for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors.

Recognizing Heat Illness

Keep an eye out for the symptoms of heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the exacerbation of some health conditions.

Staying Hydrated and Cool

It’s crucial to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and to stay in a cool place as much as possible.

Recommendations for Outdoor Workers

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to mitigate the effects of the heat.

About Heat Warnings

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Please adhere to these warnings and take necessary precautions during this heat event.