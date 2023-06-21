Incident Overview of Fleeing Driver

GREENSTONE – NEWS – Members with the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are currently conducting an investigation following an incident where a vehicle fled from a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program in the Town of Geraldton.

R.I.D.E Program Incident

On June 20, 2023, officers from the Greenstone OPP Detachment were conducting a R.I.D.E program in the Town of Geraldton. Around 1:30 p.m., a motor vehicle entered the R.I.D.E program, and officers approached the driver. After interacting with the driver, it was determined that the individual was operating the motor vehicle while impaired.

Fleeing and Collision

During the process of taking the impaired driver into custody, the driver managed to flee from the officers. Shortly afterward, the driver was involved in a motor vehicle collision (MVC).

Foot Pursuit

Following the collision, as officers attempted to apprehend the driver for the second time, both the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

Police Response

Greenstone OPP members promptly initiated both vehicle and foot patrols to search for the two suspects. The individuals were located a short time later.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing. The Greenstone OPP is urging anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Any information provided could be crucial in assisting with the investigation.