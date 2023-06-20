Horrific Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

Three individuals have been apprehended in the aftermath of a shooting incident that occurred at a residence on Amikook Street in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory. The tragic event, which unfolded on June 18, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., was responded to by members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS), the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM).

Upon arriving at the crime scene, police discovered that three victims had been shot, with the suspect having already fled. Tragically, two of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while a third person is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Swift Police Action: Three Arrested

A swift response saw the initiation of a shelter-in-place order, lifted by 7:00 a.m. on June 19, 2023. The investigation led to the arrest of three individuals who are currently in custody.

19-year-old Jahsiah Simpson from Toronto faces serious charges, including:

Two counts of first-degree murder, which is an indictable offence under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code, carrying a sentence of life imprisonment【11†source】.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, an offence under section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, which can lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years【15†source】.

Trafficking in schedule I substances – cocaine and other drugs, contravening section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substances Act (CDSA), which could result in a life sentence【25†source】.

Terrence Recollet, 54, and Sherri Pitawanakwat, 33, both from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, face similar charges:

Accessory after the fact to murder, under section 240 of the Criminal Code, an indictable offence that is liable to life imprisonment【19†source】.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, an offence under section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code【15†source】.

Trafficking in Schedule I substances – cocaine and other drugs, contravening section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs Substances Act (CDSA)【25†source】.

Court Appearances and Ongoing Investigation

The three accused are scheduled to make their court appearances before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 19, 2023.

The investigation continues, led by the OPP Manitoulin Crime Unit, OPP North East Region Forensic Identification Services, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Canine Unit, OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police, and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service under the guidance of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators have expressed their belief that this is an isolated incident and assure that there are no longer concerns for public safety.

Public Appeal for Information

Further updates will be shared as they become available. In the meantime, the OPP urges anyone who might have observed suspicious activity related to this case to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Individuals preferring to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where they may be eligible for a cash reward.