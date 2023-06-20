THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – At the end of May, the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts held their Grand Prix – attracting teams from all over the region and the northern United States to come compete at the Canada Games Complex.

Coach Roman Rimerez was overjoyed with the incredible performance of the Bolts swimmers. “The hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence is truly inspiring. I’m so proud of everything that our swimmers have accomplished. From the first race to the last, they gave it their all, and watching them in action was an absolute joy. “ The Thunderbolts finished with 2488 points and won the Top Team Award, an incredible 1970 points ahead of the next best team.

High points winners from the Thunderbolts were Jack Dennis (9 -10 yr males), Marco Martino (11-12yr males) , Liam Rose-Westin (13-14 yr males), Sam Chisholm (15 and over males), Sierra Bourgeois (11-12 yr females) and Emma Schlyter (15 and over females) -all with a perfect 9 individual gold medals. Sam Chisholm and Emma Schlyter also won the highest Fina Point Swim Award and Jack Dennis broke 2 Club age group records (400 IM and 800 free).

Other gold medal winners include Maggie Chisholm, Riley Agar, Abby Brown, Taylor Brown, Jed Demillo,Leo Fay, Zaejan Gesta, Danny Giardetti, Maddy Giardetti,Abby Gignac, Molly Hunt, Cloe Lehto, Dante Martino, Tori Nittynen-Dreifelds, Abby Rose-Weston, and Ella Rose-Weston,

Other medal winners include Emily Agar, Samantha Bergamo, Clara Caruso, Scott Fay, Soren Kingston, Emma MacKillop, Grace Massaro, Matthieu Pagaduan, Vaughan Shippam, Henry Thiessen, Hugo Thiessen, Tyrone Walter, and Finn Workman.

“It’s amazing to swim with friends…we have so much fun on deck cheering like crazy and supporting one another’s goals…making PB times and swimming fast!” Said an excited Liam Rose-Westin. “My favorite race was the 200 fly because I was happy with my time and I’m working towards getting more personal bests.”

Other swimmers making finals and scoring points include: Ericha Anderson, Sonal Brar, Jamee Demillo, Blakeley Dixon, Morgan Earl, Seija Erickson, Ashtyn Hatnett, Sydnie Hook, Ella Hupka, Kate Hupka, Tessa Hupka, Brooke Igo, Lexi Igo, Breana Keesic, Keira Kulusky, Ali Kunnas, Deklan Kunnas, Sophie Lehto, Olivia Love, Chloe Manning, Audrey Marion, Molly McCarthy, Evelyn McMahan, Grace McNab, Emmitt Muir, Luke Rivet, Lee Roberts, Taylor Smallwood, Elian Spring,Avery Urbanski, Madison Urbanski, Eva Walter, and Brooke Young.

On to championship season with our swimmers training hard for Provincials and Nationals. Go Bolts!