THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board (TBPSB) has announced a significant reshuffle in its leadership, naming Karen Machado as the new Board Chair and Denise Baxter as Vice Chair. Their new roles are effective from July 1, 2023.

Machado and Baxter, both Indigenous, will be taking the helm of TBPSB after being initially appointed earlier this year. The province selected Machado for the Board in January 2023, and Baxter was appointed by the Thunder Bay city council in February as its civilian representative.

Both Machado and Baxter played crucial roles in the Governance Committee, particularly in the selection of Darcy Fleury as the new Chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service in April 2023.

Malcom Mercer, appointed as the Administrator of the Board by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, will retain his voting rights on Board matters. From July 1, 2023, he will continue to work with the four Board members until the province appoints a new member to fill the existing vacancy.

Machado is a member of the Red Rock Band from outside of Nipigon, and Baxter hails from Marten Falls. More information about their backgrounds can be found in their full biographies provided below.

Upon the announcement, Malcom Mercer said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate both Karen and Denise on their new appointments. Their experience as Board members and their work within the community will help to lead us in the right direction.”

Newly appointed Chair, Karen Machado, expressed her gratitude saying, “I am honoured and proud to have been appointed to this important role on the Board. I am eager to lead the Board and continue the work that is already underway.”

Denise Baxter, the incoming Vice Chair, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “The last several months as a Board member has taught me a lot about what needs to get done and where we need to go both as a community and as a Board. Being able to continue that work with the other members and Karen at the helm, is a true honour.”