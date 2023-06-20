International Help Arrives in Ontario to Tackle Rampaging Wildfires

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a show of global unity, more than 100 firefighters from Mexico have landed in Ontario to help quench the rampant wildfires scorching the province. They touched down in Thunder Bay on Monday afternoon, ready to join the fight against the flames.

Upon completion of their provincial briefing, these international fire warriors will be dispatched to confront fires in both the Northwest and Northeast Regions, according to official statements released on social media.

But the international aid doesn’t stop at Mexico. Isabelle Chenard, Communications and Media Relations Specialist for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, confirmed that Ontario is also welcoming assistance from Minnesota in the form of three firefighting aircrafts.

“The aircraft are currently in action in the Northwest Region. As for the Mexican firefighters, they will be allocated to both the Northeast and Northwest Regions, wherever their skills are most critically required,” Chenard explained in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

As we start Tuesday, the situation remains grave, with 52 active wildland fires burning across Ontario. Of these, officials confirmed that 19 are still classified as “not yet under control” as of Tuesday afternoon.

Moreover, the potential for escalated fire behaviours this week is cause for concern. Despite the deceptive calm over the past few days, the ministry cautioned via Twitter that the majority of the province is predicted to experience temperatures in the 30-degree range today. Many of the wildfires remain active and pose a continuing threat.

As Ontario wages this battle against the wildfires, the arrival of international aid is not only a relief but also a testament to global solidarity in times of crisis.