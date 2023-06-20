THUNDER BAY – Weather – A hot once with Heat Warnings in effect for almost the entire region. Only along the shores of Lake Superior is the lake moderating the temperature slightly below the threshold for heat warnings.

There is also the likelihood of smoke from wildfires.

Thunder Bay: From Hazy Days to Starry Nights

Good morning, Thunder Bay! Mother Nature seems to be in a mix-and-match mood today. A blend of sun and cloud is on the forecast menu, with a side order of haze. The sun’s planning to play peek-a-boo and it’ll clear up by late morning. We’re looking at a respectable high of 23°C, but with that cheeky humidex, it’ll feel more like 25°C. In the words of our friendly neighbourhood dermatologist: “Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen!” The UV index is strutting a 9, which is in the ‘very high’ range. Sunglasses won’t just be a fashion statement today, they’ll be your eyes’ best friends.

Now, let’s talk about tonight. As we kiss the hazy day goodbye, the night sweeps in with a sky as clear as a newly cleaned window. The temperature’s taking a nosedive down to a cool 9°C. Perfect for those who’ve been dreaming of a cozy night under the stars. So, grab your favourite blanket, make yourself a cup of hot cocoa, and prepare to stargaze to your heart’s content.

Fort Frances: Heat Warning – Hotter Than Your Morning Coffee!

Whoa, Fort Frances! It looks like we’re turning up the heat today. A heat warning is in effect, so don’t forget to stay hydrated and take it easy in the sizzling outdoors. The sun’s in full force, beaming down with an intensity that’ll make every ice-cream cone in town sweat. The day is going to be hazy, so expect the world to look a little like an Instagram filter. And did we mention the wind? It’s turning south at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. Hold on to your hats, folks!

The temperature’s going to rocket up to a scorching 32°C. But with the humidex, it’s going to feel more like a tropical 39°C. The UV index is also pulling a “hold my beer” with a score of 9 – very high indeed. So, slather on that sunscreen and make sure your sunglasses are at the ready.

But wait, there’s more! As we transition into tonight, the clear skies are going to become partly cloudy, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers. We might even get a free light show with a risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The wind, after its daytime escapades, will become light this evening. As for the temperature? It’s going to settle at a more comfortable 18°C.

So, brace yourselves for a day of sizzle and a night of potential drizzle. And remember, in Fort Frances, we don’t sweat… we glow! Stay safe, stay hydrated, and most importantly, stay cool.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Heat Warning – Not a Drill!

Alright, folks of Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it’s time to crank up those fans and fill up those water bottles! We’re under a heat warning today, which means it’s going to be hotter than a pepper sprout out there. The sun is showing no mercy, and we’ve got a hazy, sizzling day ahead. With the wind heading south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, it might just be the perfect day to fly a kite… if you can stand the heat, that is!

We’re looking at a high of 32°C today, but don’t let that number fool you. The humidex is going to make it feel more like we’re in the heart of the Sahara at a steamy 38°C. And that’s not all – the UV index is a whopping 9, which falls into the ‘very high’ category. So, unless you’re a fan of the lobster look, remember to slather on that sunscreen and don those shades!

As the day winds down, we’re in for a clear night. The wind will follow suit, slowing down from its daytime antics to a gentle breeze this evening. And the temperature? It’s going to dip down to a more tolerable 18°C.

So, Vermilion Bay and Dryden, let’s make the most of this weather. After all, it’s not every day you can cook an egg on the sidewalk! Stay cool, stay hydrated, and keep on shining!

Kenora: Heat Warning – Buckle Up for a Weather Roller Coaster!

Hey there, Kenora! It seems we’re all set for a weather adventure today. Fasten your seatbelts because a heat warning is in effect, and we’ve got a mixed bag of weather conditions on the horizon. The day will start with a blend of sun and cloud, coupled with a 40% chance of showers. So, don’t be too surprised if you get a splash or two on your morning walk. Oh, and keep an ear out for some thunder, as there’s a risk of a storm brewing this morning.

But hold on, the weather’s not done with its surprises yet. By afternoon, the sun will take center stage, turning the day into a sunny spectacle. All of this under a hazy sky, mind you. The wind will be huffing and puffing from the south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.

As for the temperatures, well, let’s just say it’s going to be a scorcher. We’re looking at a high of 32°C but with the humidex, it might feel more like you’re living in a desert at a roasting 39°C. The UV index is also soaring at a ‘very high’ 9. So, sunscreen and shades are non-negotiable today!

Come evening, the sky will start off clear but will soon get partly cloudy. The chance of showers persists at 40%, and there’s a continued risk of a thunderstorm tonight. The wind will calm down in the evening but pick up the pace again late in the night, gusting up to 40 km/h from the south. The temperature will cool down a bit to a low of 20°C.

So, Kenora, brace yourselves for a day of sun, showers, and sizzle. And remember, despite the heat, we stay cool! Keep safe, stay hydrated, and enjoy the ride.

Wasaho Cree Nation: From Smoky Sunsets to Thunderous Evenings – Keep an Eye on the Sky

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! We’ve got a bit of a weather saga unfolding today. We’re under a double advisory: one for hot temperatures and another for air quality. So, let’s take it easy and ensure we’re staying safe in these conditions.

Today, we’re expecting a cocktail of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. Who knows, we might even see a thunderstorm roll in, so keep an eye on those clouds. And if you notice that the air seems a little smoky, that’s because it is. Local smoke is part of today’s forecast, adding a unique touch to our weather narrative. The wind will be joining the party this afternoon, swinging from the southwest at 20 km/h.

As for the temperatures, we’re hitting a high of 30°C today. But hold on to your ice creams because with the humidex, it’ll feel more like a toasty 35°C. The UV index is also cranking up the heat with a very high rating of 8. So, protect your skin and eyes with ample sunscreen and a snazzy pair of sunglasses.

Moving on to tonight’s forecast, the sky will dress itself in clouds and there’s a 70% chance of showers. And if you love a good thunderstorm, you’re in luck, because there’s a risk of one tonight too. The local smoke will continue to hang around, and the southwest wind will mellow out to a light breeze in the evening. The temperature is going to take a chill pill, dropping to a low of 13°C.

So, Wasaho Cree Nation, let’s take this weather journey one step at a time. Remember to stay cool, stay safe, and most importantly, keep smiling through the heat and haze!