SAULT STE MARIE – Wildfire Update – There are currently 20 active fires in the Northeast Region. No new fires were confirmed on the early evening of June 19. An additional fire was confirmed during yesterday’s after hours in the Cochrane District. The fire, referred to as Cochrane 14, spans 0.3 hectares and is currently under control​1​.

Northeast District Fires of note:

Chapleau 3: Confirmed on June 1, this 3,916-hectare wildland fire is located 2 km south of October Lake and 2.5 km west of Vichaw Lake. It is not under control.

The fire hazard is high to extreme throughout the Northeast Region. From Algonquin Park headed south it is moderate.

Implementation Orders

A new Implementation Order for Sudbury District has occurred, see below for details.

Travel, use, and access Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Sudbury District

Under the Emergency Area Order (EAO 2023-04) declared on June 5, 2023, the MNRF Sudbury District has put in an Implementation Order to protect public safety and facilitate effective fire suppression. The following restrictions listed and as outlined on the Implementation Order map are now in effect until further notice:

All travel and use of Highway 810 (also known as the Massey Tote Rd) south of Ritchie Falls at UTM Zone 17 E 403972 N 5174771, and north of Madawanson Lake Rd at UTM Zone 17 E 409250 N 5158217 is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Sudbury District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

For more information on these restrictions, see the Implementation Order map. If you have questions regarding, please contact the Sudbury District Office at 705-564-7823

There have been no other changes to current Implementation Orders for the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing and Chapleau-Wawa Districts. For a detailed list of areas affected, travel restrictions, and/or evacuations, please visit our website at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.

Restricted Fire Zone

Due to the extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a Restricted Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 1, at 12:01 a.m. local time for the districts of Hearst/Cochrane/Kapuskasing, Chapleau/Wawa, Timmins/Kirkland Lake, Sault Ste Marie/Blind River, Sudbury, North Bay, Minden/Parry Sound/Bracebridge, Pembroke, a northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District. No open air burning, including campfires, is permitted within the boundaries of a Restricted Fire Zone. Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution.

All burning permits are suspended. The Restricted Fire Zone is in place until further notice.

Despite the scattered rain Ontario has received the last couple of days, it is often accompanied by lightning which can strike a tree, and ignite a fire under the forest floor. Once the weather dries up, winds pick up and temperatures rebound those holdover lightning fires can appear up to about a week later. AFFES Fire management staff will be monitoring for holdover lightning fires over the coming days as a result as we see the warm and dry weather rebound this week and rainfall dissipate.

The current Restricted Fire Zone was put in place due to the extreme fire situation and hazard Northern and Central Ontario have been facing. It is a temporary measure to eliminate preventable human-caused fires while the forest and landscape is highly susceptible to fire starts.

At this time, the Restricted Fire Zone is in place for the entire fire region of Ontario until further notice.

To learn more about what is permitted and not permitted in a Restricted Fire Zone, visit Outdoor fire restrictions | ontario.ca

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa Rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 911.