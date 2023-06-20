Erratic Driving Report Leads to Arrest

NIPIGON – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment has charged a driver with impaired and stunt driving after responding to a report of erratic driving behaviour.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2023, around 8:40 p.m., when Nipigon OPP members received a call regarding a driver behaving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 17 in Corrigal Township.

Driver Caught at High Speed

Upon patrolling the reported area, the OPP officers located the vehicle in question, clocking it at an excessive speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

Charges and Penalties

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Miley Allen of London, England, has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, impaired driving is a serious offence. If convicted, penalties may include fines, imprisonment, and driving prohibitions. Specifically, for a first offence of driving while impaired by alcohol, there is a mandatory minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine. If the blood alcohol concentration is 80 plus, the mandatory minimum penalty is 120 days of imprisonment.

For the stunt driving charge, penalties can include a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or both, and a possible driving suspension of up to two years for a first conviction.

In this instance, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment has been issued to Allen.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of all road users in Ontario. The public is encouraged to report instances of impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints regarding impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be reported by calling 1-888-310-1122.