THUNDER BAY – Weather – Heat Warnings are in effect across almost the entire region, except for a thin band right around Lake Superior. The Big Lake will keep the temperature in Thunder Bay at 23° C as a high.

The region does present some contrasts this morning the Hot spot in Ontario at 21.4 ° C 7 is at Sandy Lake Airport, while the Cold spot in Ontario at 9.2 ° C is at Caribou Island; in Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn Airport.

Heat Warning in Effect For:

The warning is in effect for Atikokan, Upsala, and Quetico regions. A prolonged heat event commences today and is expected to continue throughout the week.

Anticipated Temperatures

Daytime Highs

Residents can anticipate maximum temperatures to range from the high twenties to the low thirties.

Nighttime Lows

Nighttime lows are predicted to be in the mid to high teens, providing some cooling relief.

Duration of the Heat Event

The extreme heat and humidity are set to begin today and are expected to persist throughout the week.

Heat Event Discussion

While some areas may experience slight relief during the night when temperatures may fall below warning criteria, the extreme heat and humidity are forecasted to continue for the remainder of the week.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

Extreme heat impacts everyone, but it carries greater risks for certain vulnerable groups.

Vulnerable Populations

The heat poses a significant threat to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors.

Identifying Heat Illness

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and a worsening of some health conditions. Be vigilant for these signs.

Hydration and Cooling

In such conditions, it’s crucial to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and to stay in a cool place.

Vehicle Safety

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures can rise quickly and become fatal.

Advice for Outdoor Workers

Outdoor workers are advised to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to mitigate the impact of the heat.

About Heat Warnings

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Stay safe and take the necessary precautions during this period.