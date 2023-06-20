Suspect in Brandon Brooks’ Murder Apprehended

In the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Brandon Brooks, which took place on April 5, 2022, on M’Chigeeng First Nation, law enforcement has made another significant arrest.

On March 15, 2023, Prince Almando Graham, a 38-year-old resident of North York, was apprehended and charged with First Degree Murder, as outlined in section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. A warrant had previously been issued for Graham’s arrest.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The accused remains in police custody and is scheduled to make an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on June 14, 2023.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into this case continues under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Crime Unit is working closely with the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Forensic Identification Service, the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team, and the North East Region OPP Community Street Crime Unit.

Call for Further Information

The OPP urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to come forward. Individuals can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Ontario Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.