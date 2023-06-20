Current Situation: June 19, 2023

Edmonton – Wildfire Update – Due to decreased fire activity, the Yellowhead County area surrounding Edson has been downgraded to a wildfire alert advisory. However, a four-hour wildfire evacuation alert remains in effect for Edson, and residents should be prepared to leave quickly if conditions worsen. Meanwhile, an evacuation order remains in place for the hamlet of Fort Chipewyan, Mikisew Cree First Nation (Allison Bay, Dog Head, and Devils Gate), Fort Chipewyan Metis Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, and Little River Cree Nation – Fox Lake. Stay informed about road closures and travel advisories by visiting 511.alberta.ca.

Support for Evacuees

Support is readily available to affected Albertans 24/7. Visit alberta.ca/emergency or call 310-4455 for assistance. Evacuees are encouraged to register at local reception centers or online at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca. Over 25,300 applications for one-time emergency financial assistance have been processed, resulting in more than $32.8 million in e-transfers and over $11 million in distributed debit cards.

Wildfire Information and Prevention

Stay updated on current wildfire information through the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard. The number of wildfires caused by humans this year has reached 384, accounting for more than half of all wildfires. Lightning has caused 141 wildfires, while 127 cases are still under investigation. To prevent new wildfires, Albertans are urged to respect fire bans or restrictions in their respective areas. Visit albertafirebans.ca for detailed information.

Air Quality and Evacuation Statistics

Special air quality statements remain in effect across parts of the province. Stay informed about the health risk associated with local air quality by visiting airquality.alberta.ca. Currently, there have been two evacuation orders, with a total of 3,693 evacuees. Alberta Emergency Alerts have issued one order and two alerts.

Personnel and Donations

More than 2,900 personnel, including support from partner agencies in Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Chile, South Africa, and the Canadian Armed Forces, are actively involved in fighting the wildfires. Those wishing to contribute to relief efforts can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or recognized charitable organizations in their respective regions. The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Immediate Support to Not-for-Profit Organizations program, providing urgent and ongoing assistance to those affected by wildfires in Alberta. Eligible community organizations offering immediate relief assistance can apply for one-time funding of $5,000.

For additional information on emergencies and support available to evacuees, please visit alberta.ca/emergency.

Stay updated on the Alberta wildfire situation through NetNewsLedger.com.