Large Drug Bust at Local Hotel

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, are currently investigating an Alberta resident on charges of drug trafficking and possession. The investigation follows the discovery of a large quantity of drugs in a local hotel.

On June 16, 2023, around 3:15 pm, the Kenora OPP received a call to investigate a hotel room in which a significant quantity of drugs had been found. The room was immediately secured and a search warrant was subsequently granted.

Investigation Yields High-Value Seizure

The execution of the search warrant led to the seizure of a substantial amount of Canadian currency and large quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to exceed $200,000.

Charges and Criminal Code Penalties

The investigation has resulted in charges being laid against 21-year-old Alberta resident, Rhett Allan Wrightsell. Wrightsell is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl, as well as Possession of Proceeds of Crime.

Under the Canadian Criminal Code, the charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking carries severe penalties, including imprisonment for life if the substance is in Schedule I or II (which includes cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl). The penalty for Possession of Proceeds of Crime depends on the value of the proceeds. If the value exceeds $5,000, the convicted individual could face up to ten years in prison.

Wrightsell was detained and is currently in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 26, 2023.