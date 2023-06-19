Arrest Made Without Incident, Accused Charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Obstruction of Peace Officer

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Saturday evening, Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a large kitchen knife in the vicinity of the Intercity Mall. The individual was arrested without incident and later identified despite initially providing a false name.

Incident and Arrest

Police were dispatched to the area surrounding the Intercity Mall just before 5:20 p.m. on June 17, following reports of a man openly wielding a knife. Upon their arrival, officers witnessed an adult male suspect in possession of a large knife.

Officers cautiously approached the suspect, ordering him to drop the weapon. Complying with the orders, the man was taken into custody without further incident. While in custody, the accused attempted to mislead officers by providing a false name. However, subsequent investigation positively identified the suspect.

Charges and Court Appearance

The accused, Peter Timothy Mamakwa, a 26-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, was charged with:

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose: This charge, under section 88 of the Criminal Code, is levied when someone carries or possesses a weapon, an imitation of a weapon, a prohibited device, or any ammunition or prohibited ammunition for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence. If convicted, the accused could face up to 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or a maximum of 18 months if the Crown proceeds summarily. Obstruct Peace Officer: This charge, according to section 129 of the Criminal Code, is applied when someone willfully attempts to obstruct, resist, or falsely identify to a peace officer engaged in the execution of their duty. The penalty for this offence, if convicted, is imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years if the Crown proceeds by indictment. If the Crown opts for summary conviction, the maximum sentence is six months in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both.

Following his arrest, Mamakwa was transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. He appeared in court on Sunday, June 18, was released with conditions, and will appear for a future court date.