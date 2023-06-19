Devlin Resident Arrested for Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On the evening of June 18, 2023, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a suspected impaired driver in a local business parking lot. After locating and conducting a traffic stop for the vehicle in question, the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a Devlin resident.

Investigation and Arrest

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., OPP officers arrived at the scene following the reported traffic complaint. Through their diligent investigation, it was determined that the driver was operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs. Following this discovery, the driver was immediately arrested and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges and Court Appearance

Michael Shine, a 27-year-old resident of Devlin, was arrested and is facing two significant charges:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs Have Care or Control of a Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available

Mr. Shine was subsequently released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 24, 2023.

OPP’s Commitment to Public Safety

The OPP continues to prioritize the safety of our roads, dedicating significant effort to apprehend drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. This commitment extends not only to enforcement actions but also to public education about the dangers of impaired driving.

If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, you are urged to report it immediately by calling 9-1-1. Your call can help ensure the safety of all road users.