KENORA – Weather – A heat event, spanning two to three days, is set to begin today. This period of extreme heat will impact everyone, but it poses a greater risk to certain vulnerable groups.

Areas Impacted

Sachigo Lake; Kasabonika; Sandy Lake; Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI); Beaskin Lake; Dryden; Vermilion Bay; Ignace; English River; Red Lake; Ear Falls; Fort Frances; Atikokan; Mine Centre; Emo; Fort Hope; Neskantaga; Ogoki Post/Marten Falls; Pickle Lake; Cat Lake; Webequie and areas inbetween.

Forecasted Temperatures

Daytime Highs

Expect maximum temperatures to soar from the high twenties to the low thirties during the daytime.

Nighttime Lows

At night, temperatures will reduce, hitting mid to high teens. This provides a limited respite from the heat.

Duration of the Heat Event

This heat event is anticipated to last from today through to Wednesday, with variations in intensity.

Detailed Outlook

The extreme heat wave will commence today, and there may be some relief overnight as nighttime lows could potentially drop below the expected range. However, hot and humid conditions will return on Tuesday, with little to no relief forecasted for Tuesday night. Some areas may continue to experience these hot conditions into Wednesday.

Health Implications and Precautions

Extreme heat conditions can affect everyone, but they pose a higher risk to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals working or exercising outdoors.

Symptoms of Heat Illness

Be vigilant for symptoms of heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of certain pre-existing health conditions.

Recommendations for Outdoor Workers

Outdoor workers are advised to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place to mitigate the impact of the heat. Regular hydration is also a must during this period.