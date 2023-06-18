Micah Henry Arrested Early on Saturday, June 17, 2023

THUNDER BAY, ON – June 17, 2023 – Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers made a significant arrest this morning, detaining a Toronto area drug dealer attempting to enter the city. The suspect, identified as Micah Henry, 27, of Toronto, was found in possession of a loaded, unlicensed handgun with erased serial numbers, as well as quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Micah Henry Summary of Charges and Criminal Code Penalties

Henry has been charged with several serious offences:

Possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking: According to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, this charge can result in a maximum life sentence upon conviction. Possession of fentanyl for purpose of trafficking: This offence also carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Possession of handgun with no licence: The Criminal Code of Canada outlines penalties of up to five years in prison for this offence. Possession of ammunition with no license: This charge, as per the Criminal Code, can lead to a prison term of up to five years. Careless storage of a firearm: The penalty for this offence is a maximum of two years in prison under the Firearms Act. Removing serial numbers from a handgun: This offence carries a maximum of five years imprisonment according to the Criminal Code.

Henry was transported to the Thunder Bay Jail and is scheduled for his next court appearance on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Ongoing Investigation

The Thunder Bay OPP will continue to investigate this case and are dedicated to combating drug trafficking and firearm-related offences. The arrest of Micah Henry demonstrates the vigilance of OPP officers in protecting the region from such threats.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement agencies. If you have any information relating to this case, please contact the Thunder Bay OPP or Crime Stoppers.