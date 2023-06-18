NIPIGON – NEWS – On June 17, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers from the Nipigon division of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 11, roughly 10 kilometres north of Nipigon. Thankfully, no injuries were reported at the site of the incident.

Charges Laid Against Tarzwell Resident

Following a thorough investigation, Douglas Morris, a 67-year-old resident of Tarzwell, is facing multiple charges. These charges include Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, as well as Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), both serious offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Additional Charges

In addition to the charges related to impaired operation, Morris has also been charged with Adult Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, a violation under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

Immediate Consequences

Upon being charged, the accused has received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment. These immediate penalties serve as a reminder of the strict stance that Ontario has on impaired driving offences.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Morris is scheduled to make his first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on August 20, 2023. If found guilty of the charges, the accused could face severe penalties including heavy fines, prolonged licence suspension, and even imprisonment, under the Criminal Code.

The OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The Ontario Provincial Police is unwavering in its commitment to road safety. They urge the public to report any suspected impaired driving by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911. For those who wish to provide information anonymously, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. The OPP appreciates the public’s assistance in their efforts to keep Ontario’s roads safe.