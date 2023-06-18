Heading into Sunday Showdown: All to Play for in Victoria

VICTORIA, British Columbia – As we gear up for the ultimate showdown of the Royal Beach Victoria Open, the leaderboard is crammed with contenders. Canadian Étienne Papineau and George Kneiser, the 36-hole leader, find themselves amidst a four-way duel for supremacy as we head into Sunday’s dramatic finale​1​.

Papineau, Kneiser, Hayden Shieh and Jason Hong are locked in a tie at 12-under 198, setting the stage for a climactic final round at the Uplands Golf Club. This is the opening act of PGA TOUR Canada’s season, and the victor will take a huge leap in the quest for the illustrious Fortinet Cup.

Papineau’s Perseverance Pays Off

The Quebecois, Papineau, clawed his way back after a couple of early setbacks, brushing off bogeys on the third and fourth holes. A pair of successive birdies put him back in contention, and he concluded the day with a solid 1-under 69. Despite his early frustrations, a calming chat with his caddie helped him regain his composure and stay in the hunt​2​.

Kneiser Keeps Cool Despite Hiccups

Kneiser, hailing from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, weathered a turbulent round with three bogeys on the front nine. Despite finishing the day at even-par 70, his positive attitude saw him stumble into a birdie at No. 9, a welcome boost to his morale.

Debutant Hong Hurdles the Hiccups

Meanwhile, Australian native Jason Hong, making his professional debut, delivered a confident performance, carding a 67 despite a single bogey. A crucial par putt at the 202-yard par-3 ninth hole was a turning point that kept his round on track​3​.

Shieh Steadies the Ship

Hayden Shieh, from Fremont, California, sailed smoothly through the day with a bogey-free round and a score of 68. Shieh, a graduate of Santa Clara University, is also gunning for his first victory in his 12th PGA TOUR Canada start.

Choi Chasing the Champs

Just a step behind the quartet, in fifth place, is Sam Choi, who finished the day at 11-under 199. Despite a last-minute setback with a bogey on the final hole, the debutant from Anaheim, California, is brimming with confidence and ready to make his mark.

Who Can Weather the Wind?

The course threw a curveball at the players on Saturday afternoon when strong winds started to affect scoring. This added a challenging twist to the proceedings, turning the game into a guessing game, as aptly put by Hong​4​.

Canadian Contenders: A Look at the Standings

Among the eleven Canadians who made the cut, Papineau stands out not only as the top Canadian contender but also holds a share of the overall lead. Other notable performances include Jared du Toit and Lawren Rowe, both tied at 7-under 203, and Brendan Leonard at 6-under 204​5​.

Interesting Tidbits

Did you know that Sam Choi, currently in fifth place, was ranked as high as No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning pro? Meanwhile, Chase Sienkiewicz made a significant leap in the early round, shooting a 4-under 66. Not to be overlooked, Sam